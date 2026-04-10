Al-Ahly has filed a new appeal, stepping up its criticism of the referees who officiated the Al-Fayha match

Al-Ahli Jeddah have stepped up their criticism of the referees who officiated their Roshen League match against Al-Fayha, submitting a fresh appeal to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Wednesday’s 1–1 draw with Al-Fayha at Al-Majma’ah Sports City Stadium, in Round 29 of the Roshen League, was marred by several controversial decisions.

Several controversial decisions prompted the club to issue a scathing statement criticising the referee and demanding access to the audio between the referee and the VAR official.

According to Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah, the club’s management formally requested that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation investigate the officials in line with existing regulations.

The request was included in a supplementary memorandum to the club’s earlier protest filed with the Federation.

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Al-Raqi included video clips of the fourth official speaking with Al-Ahli players, including a segment where the team interpreter asks whether his comments about focusing on the AFC Champions League were captured on record.

Al-Ahli has since asked the Professional League Association for an official copy of the unbroadcast recordings, which have nonetheless circulated on social media.

Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney said the fourth official had told him to focus only on the AFC Champions League, not the domestic Roshen League, a version of events supported by coach Matthias Jaissle.

The draw has complicated Al-Ahli’s title hopes in the Roshen League, as they now trail leaders Al-Nasr—who have played one game fewer—by four points, and are two points behind Al-Hilal, who sit in second place.