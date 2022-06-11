Al Ahly's El-Khatib: I have faith in Motsepe despite Caf's failure for Champions League final

The Egyptian side was irked by the decision to hold the Champions League final in Morocco and raised demands

Al Ahly President Mahmoud El-Khatib has explained how his club and Caf President Patrice Motsepe couldn't resolve concerns around the Champions League final.

The Red Devils’ top official said the matter was not a personal one and the football governing body should have responded to their concerns in an official manner, not through a zoom meeting.

"We sent an official letter to Caf explaining our demands, such as having half the capacity of the stadium for Al Ahly fans," El-Khatib said in a press conference as captured by the club's social media pages.

"We mentioned that the club would pay for these tickets, but we did not get any response from Caf. I received a friendly phone call asking to hold a video conference on Zoom with Caf’s president, Patrice Motseppe.

"I informed them that I fully respect Mr Motseppe; however, Caf needs to respond officially to Al Ahly’s requests because that is not a personal issue but an issue that is related to the club.

"We didn’t receive a response from their side. So, we sent another letter requesting a meeting between Al Ahly’s legal representative and an official representative from Caf to find a solution to the club’s fair demands. However, we also did not receive a response."

The Al Ahly president, however, said he is confident the South African can steer African football to greater heights.

"We respect Caf leaders and I have a good relationship with Motsepe, the Caf president," he added. "He is a respectable man and I was optimistic when he was elected as Caf president and I am still optimistic that he will develop the game in Africa.

"The disagreement came after Caf’s announcement of the Champions League final venue. A decision that lacked fair play standards."

Al Ahly, who lost in the final to Wydad Casablanca, also proposed a manner in which future finals should be organised.

"We are not here to apportion blame," he concluded. "We are all Africans and we were not happy with the unpleasant image of our continent due to this decision. We are proud to be Africans and football in Africa deserves a better status.

"Africa is a great continent and deserves a better position in the world of football. We know that any development is the Caf’s responsibility, but for the sake of African football, we would like to give this proposal;

"We suggest a return to the two-legged system once again [Caf Champions League – Caf Confederation Cup] because the idea of playing the final in one game did not succeed.

"Europe is different from Africa, because transportation in Africa is more difficult and more expensive than transportation in Europe, and it takes more time."