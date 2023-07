Manchester City have agreed to sell Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli, with the Saudi club striking a £35 million ($39m) deal for the winger.

City were reluctant to lose the Algeria international, but a transfer has eventually been agreed for €35m plus €5m in add-ons (£35m/$45m), according to The Athletic.

Mahrez is now set for a medical and will sign a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League club, with the option for a further year.

