Akpa-Akpro scores as Lazio decimate Fiori Barp Mas 11-0

The Cote d’Ivoire international was among the goal scorers as the White and Sky Blues obliterated the lower league side

Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro was on target as Lazio whitewashed Fiori Barp Mas 11-0 in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

In the goal-laden affair, the Cote d’Ivoire international got the ninth goal for his team as Maurizio Sarri’s men stepped up their preparations for the 2021-22 campaign.

Just seven minutes into the game, Felipe Anderson put the Serie A giants ahead with a close-range shot that left the goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.

Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto doubled his side’s advantage in the 18th minute before Ecuador star Felipe Caicedo made it three in the 34th minute.

In the goal-laden first-half, former Napoli star Elseid Hysaj found the net two minutes later before Alberto completed his brace in the 37th minute.

As if that was not enough, Caicedo and hat-trick hero Alberto were on target again as Lazio opened a seven-goal advantage into the half-time break.

Seeing his team lead by a comprehensive margin, manager Sarri made a couple of changes before the commencement of the second 45 minutes with Akpa-Akpro and Netherlands youth international of Nigerian descent Bobby Adekanye making the cut.

The Stadio Olimpico giants’ dominance continued with defender Adam Marusic extending the advantage in the 65th minute.

Seven minutes later, the Ivorian star registered his name among the goal scorers with a cool finish, while Vedat Muriqi’s brace in the closing stages of the game completed the decimation.

The goal was Akpa-Apor’s first goal for the Italians. In the 2020-21 campaign, he featured in 32 league games with no goal to his credit.

“We have fun, we are still not fresh, but we already have a good mentality,” Patric told the club website.

Article continues below

“We must continue to have fun and follow the coach. As a central defender, I feel good. I can play anywhere.

“Sarri's biggest weapon is the intensity and desire to play. I think for the players we have if we understand what the coach wants, we can have a lot of fun.

“We have players who love to have the ball like Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto and Milinkovic, if we can have intensity, recover the ball when we lose it, move the ball fast and dominate the game we can have fun. I'm glad that there are other Spaniards in the team, I'm happy for that.”