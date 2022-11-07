Akonnor: Someone shut down my 2021 Afcon Ghana dream - Former Black Stars coach hurting

Charles 'CK' Akonnor discusses how someone did not want him at the helm of the Ghana national team and pushed for his sacking ahead of the 2021 Afcon.

Akonnor was expecting to coach Ghana at Afcon

Rajevac took his position

Akonnor cries foul

WHAT HAPPENED: The tactician was fired on September 13, 2021 after the Black Stars suffered a 1-0 loss away against South Africa in Group G's 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The move happened about four months before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations which was eventually held in Cameroon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Milovan Rajevac was eventually appointed 11 days later, making a return to the team he had coached in 2010.

However, his stay was short-lived as Ghana performed poorly at Afcon and collected just a point in their group. The then 67-year-old was shown the door with Otto Addo taking his place.

The latter helped the Black Stars qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Akonnor has now stated he was hurt by the changes, insisting there was foul play.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Being the head coach at the 2021 Afcon] was a dream but one way or the other, somebody shut it down, who that person is, I don’t know," Akonnor told Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

"I wouldn’t say so [I would have done better than what Rajevac did], but I had a plan and if that plan had worked, maybe we would have done better than we did.

"At least, the FA should have allowed me to go to the Afcon and come back because my contract was even running out. I was hurt but I am better now."

IN THREE PICTURES:

WHAT NEXT: Ghana play Switzerland in their next friendly at Baniyas Stadium on November 17 before they proceed to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.