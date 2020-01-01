Akinfenwa’s Wycombe promoted to Championship after Oxford United victory

Following their triumph over the Yellows, the Chairboys will be participating in the second tier of English football for the first time in 133 years

Wycombe Wanderers will feature in the Championship for the first time in 133 years after defeating Oxford United 2-1 in Monday’s League One play-off final.

Goals from Anthony Stewart and Joe Jacobson were all the Chairboys needed at Wembley to beat Karl Robinson’s men to the English second tier ticket.

Stewart handed Wycombe a ninth minute lead after heading past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood a dangerous corner kick from left-back Jacobsen.

Despite dominating possession throughout the rest of the first half, they rarely troubled Wycombe’s backline marshalled by Stewart and Darius Charles.

Their closest chance came in the 36th minute when Mark Sykes darted into the penalty area and squared it the ball across the six-yard box, however, Stewart got back to clear his lines, preventing Matty Taylor a tap-in into an open goal.

Oxford levelled scores after 57 minutes through Sykes. He broke down the right channel before looping the ball over a helpless goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

Eastwood had a night to forget as a total miscommunication between himself and Elliott Moore at the back left Fred Onyedinma in behind, and the Oxford goalkeeper raced to the edge of his box and took him out - prompting referee Robert Jones to point to the spot.

Jacobson stepped up to send Eastwood the wrong way, and also send Wycombe into the Championship.

Anglo-Nigerian Adebayo Akinfenwa was introduced in the 62nd minute after replacing Alex Samuel, while Nigeria’s Onyedinma was substituted by Nick Freeman in the 90th minute.

Nigeria U20 star Nnamdi Ofoborh who is on loan from Bournemouth came out for Curtis Thompson in the 62nd minute of the encounter.

"We didn't deal with the throw-in that led to the opening goal but from then there was only one team in the game. We were under no pressure whatsoever. In the second half we were very good. I thought we moved the ball efficiently, broke lines, created opportunities,” manager Robinson said after the game.

"We have a lapse in concentration and the rest is history - that's football. Weirdly, that's equally why we love it just as much as we hate it right now.

“We will take this on the chin; you have to show respect to the opposition. But my players are devastated and I feel for them."

Wycombe will begin the 2020/21 campaign in the Championship, while Oxford will remain in League One.