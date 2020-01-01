Akida clarifies Real Madrid-Kenya Women Premier League comparison

The Harambee Starlet had appeared to urge local clubs to follow the Spanish side move and form sister clubs

Harambee Stars striker Esse Akida has clarified comments she made comparing the Kenyan Women Premier League with Real Madrid.

The forward, writing in a Facebook post, called on Kenyan Premier League sides Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Bandari to form sister clubs, as the Spanish giants did recently, to play in the KWPL.

However, in a subsequent post she has clarified her initial comments, and urged Kenya's top teams to emulate the ethos of La Liga's biggest sides.

More teams

“I didn't compare the two teams, I compared the desire and dreams,” the Besiktas forward noted through another Facebook post. “Every person has to dream.

"Every serious institution has to dream. If you cannot dream, then you have no business in living. You cannot be a fan criticizing an office for not putting enough efforts in the game and be against those who dream. Choose one struggle.”

The 27-year-old star also dismissed claims that there must be business sense before the formation of women's teams.

“This is a myopic thought. More than myopic actually,” Akida added refuting those claims. “Real Madrid have just formed a team, Manchester United formed a ladies’ team just the other season. These are two teams who would still do wonders without the ladies’ teams.

“They can still decide to fold the ladies’ teams and they will still survive. The point here is not about business but giving deserving female players a chance as their male counterparts.

“Furthermore, it's not like KWPL has a lot of money to give but it is a platform that has opened doors for some of us.”

Akida also gave examples of Tanzanian sides Yanga SC and Simba SC who run women’s teams, despite the accompanying challenges.

“Walk into Tanzania and look at the Simba ladies team. They might not be the best in the region but they are doing wonders,” she explained. “Can Simba survive without them? Of course yes. Yanga have a ladies’ team. Is their male team struggling financially? Yes.

“But are they going to fold their ladies team because their men are not well financially? A big no.

“Are they bringing any profits to their owners, I don't think it is that much. The more competitive teams in the league the better for the ladies and the more the opportunities.”

Currently, no KPL club have an associated women's team.