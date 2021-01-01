Ajayi: West Ham United game is a chance for West Brom to build momentum

The Nigeria international has voiced the Baggies’ desire to come out victorious when they face the Hammers on Tuesday

Semi Ajayi has disclosed West Bromwich Albion are looking forward to picking all three points at stake against West Ham United on Tuesday evening.

The Nigerian centre back was among the goalscorers on Saturday as the Baggies silenced hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 at the Molineux Stadium.

Sam Allardyce and his men would be hoping to claim another win on the road when they lock horns with David Moyes’ side, and the 27-year-old revealed that his team would go into that clash with a positive mentality.

“We’ll analyse their strengths and weaknesses ahead of the game and we’ll go into it with a positive attitude, just like we did against Wolves,” Ajayi told the club website.

“We’re hungry to pick up another three points after winning at Wolves, but we know we will have to be on our game because West Ham are a good side and they have some very good players.

“It’s a chance for us to keep building momentum and that could be crucial for us.”

Since joining the Hawthorns in July 2019, the former Rotherham United man has bagged eight goals in 63 appearances.

Not minding his defensive role, Ajayi who has featured in 17 English top-flight games so far in the 2020-21 campaign wants to keep getting crucial goals which will take his team out of the relegation zone.

“I’m loving the fact I’m scoring goals at the moment. I’ve scored in my last three games away from home and I want to keep scoring,” he continued.

“My job as a defender is to stop goals going in, but if I can chip in at the other end too then that can only help the team.

“It was really nice to get my first Premier League goal a couple of weeks ago at Anfield.

“It was definitely something I’ve been wanting to add to my game this year.

“I knew that I had to chip in with goals, and up until recently I hadn’t managed to do that.

“Hopefully I can add a few more before the end of the season to help the team pick up points.”