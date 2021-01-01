Ajayi continues headed goals run in West Brom win as Boly equals Guedioura’s Wolves record

The Nigeria centre-back inspired the Baggies to their first Premier League victory since November with his second-half equaliser

Following his goal in West Bromwich Albion’s 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, Semi Ajayi has joined Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Shrewsbury Town's Aaron Pierre as the defenders with the most headed league goals (nine) in England’s top four tiers since the start of the 2018-19 season.

The Super Eagles defender scored the Baggies' first goal via a throw-in situation since Graham Dorrans' effort against QPR in April 2012, after benefitting from Kyle Bartley's assist in the 52nd minute.

Ajayi's header was his second Premier League goal of the season and it drew Sam Allardyce's side level after Willy Boly put Wolves ahead just before the first-half break.

Boly, meanwhile, matched Adlene Guedioura's record by becoming the first Wolves player to concede a penalty, assist a goal and also score a goal in the same Premier League fixture since May 2011, when the Algeria midfielder achieved the same feat against West Brom at Molineux Stadium.

The Ivory Coast defender was penalised for bringing Callum Robinson down in the 18-yard box which left Matheu Pereira to convert from a spot-kick in the eighth minute.

Towards the end of the first-half, Boly turned the encounter around for Wolves with his assist for Fabio Silva's equaliser in the 38th minute and he fired them ahead five minutes later.

2011 - Willy Boly is the first Wolves player to concede a penalty, assist a goal and score a goal in the same Premier League game since Adlène Guédioura in May 2011 - which was also against West Brom at Molineux. Eventful. pic.twitter.com/L9kHt5gZe5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 16, 2021

His impact was not enough to inspire the hosts to victory as Pereira sealed maximum points for West Brom with his second spot-kick in the 56th minute.

The result ended the Baggies’ seven-game winless run in the Premier League with their last victory dating back to a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on November 28.

Next up for Allardyce's men is a league trip to West Ham United on January 19, while Wolves visit Chorley for their FA Cup fourth-round clash on January 22.