Ajax star Ziyech to join Chelsea in €40m deal

Ajax have announced that they have agreed a deal to sell Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea, with the attacking midfielder set to link up with his new club on July 1.

Frank Lampard's side will pay €40 million (£33m/$43m) for the Dutch-born Morocco international, with that fee potentially rising to €44m (£37m/$48m) based on various sporting criteria.

The 26-year-old has yet to agree personal terms with the Blues, but will have plenty of time to do so as he sees out the remainder of the season in Amsterdam.

A statement on Ajax's official website reads: "Ajax and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Hakim Ziyech.

"The player will join the Premier League club on July 1st 2020 and will finish the season in Amsterdam.

"The clubs have agreed a deal of €40 million euros. This sum could potentially increase to a maximum of €4 million, with variable factors."

