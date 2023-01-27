Ajax sack Ten Hag's replacement Schreuder after seven-game winless streak including six straight draws

Erik ten Hag’s replacement at Ajax, Alfred Schreuder, has been relieved of his duties by the Eredivisie champions amid an indifferent run of form.

Succeeded Man Utd-bound coach

Lasted a matter of months

Defending champions fifth in the table

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch giants were forced to make a change in their dugout during the summer of 2022 as Ten Hag – with three title triumphs to his name – departed for a Premier League challenge at Manchester United. Schreuder was, following a number of high-profile sales, unable to get Ajax firing on all cylinders and has been moved on at the end of a seven-game winless streak that included six consecutive draws.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The Amsterdam-based outfit said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Ajax has removed Alfred Schreuder from active duty with immediate effect. The manager’s contract ran till June 30, 2024, but has been terminated. The disappointing results and lack of development within the team are the main reason for this decision. The management of the club is no longer confident about their agreement. Assistant coach Matthias Kaltenbach’s contract will also be terminated with immediate effect.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chief executive Edwin van der Sar added: “This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary. Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too. Due to the World Cup, we had an early and long break during the winter. We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide. Regardless of the many transfers that took place, we consider the squad fit for a championship. We lost a lot of points over the last few weeks and sadly saw a lack of progression."

WHAT NEXT? Ajax, who also exited the Champions League at the group stage under Schreuder, are back in action in the Eredivisie on Sunday when they face Excelsior.