Ajax shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen opens up on 'difficult' years as Manuel Neuer's deputy in Germany squad

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Marc-Andre ter Stegen has admitted to feeling immense frustration during his decade spent in the shadow of Manuel Neuer for the German national team. The Ajax goalkeeper, who has finally secured the number one shirt under new boss Jurgen Klopp, reflected on the mental toll of being a perennial second choice.

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Frustration behind the scenes

For over ten years, the hierarchy of the German national team’s goalkeeping department remained virtually untouched. Despite his consistent excellence at the club level, Ter Stegen found himself locked in a battle he could never quite win against Neuer. Throughout Neuer's dominance, Ter Stegen was often viewed as the natural successor who was forced to wait indefinitely. He admitted that the situation frequently led to private moments of anger. The internal struggle of supporting his rival while wanting his spot was a constant theme of his international career.

"Did I have to make a fist in my pocket sometimes? Did I have to swear sometimes without anyone listening? Certainly! There were also moments when I thought that I might have deserved the chance more," he confessed to Sport Bild, as quoted by Sky Germany.

Stepping out of the shadow

Neuer’s relentless injury woes have finally opened the door for Ter Stegen to step out of the shadows and seize Germany's coveted number-one jersey. After years of patiently waiting in the wings, the Ajax shot-stopper has officially been handed the keys to the national team under the guidance of Klopp, marking a dramatic changing of the guard between the sticks for Die Mannschaft.

For Ter Stegen, taking the reins brings a profound sense of relief as he finally enjoys the unwavering backing of the national team's coaching staff. "It feels extremely good to feel such trust placed in me. It shows me that when I am fit, I am an added value for the team," he explained.

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Ter Stegen's World Cup heartbreak

The transition to the Klopp era marks a significant shift, especially after ter Stegen endured the heartbreak of missing the 2026 World Cup. Having anticipated that he would finally lead the team from the back, a lack of match fitness proved to be his undoing at the final hurdle. He only returned to the side for Klopp's debut in September, a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, which was his first international appearance since mid-2025.

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He admitted that he was not physically ready to compete at the highest level after his injury struggles. "Before the tournament, I had the feeling for a long time that now it was finally time. I would have really given everything to be on the pitch. You can't take that risk in the end – partly for health reasons, but also out of respect for your teammates," ter Stegen reflected.

Ultimate respect between fierce Germany rivals

Despite spending years locked in a fiercely competitive battle for Germany's coveted No. 1 shirt, Ter Stegen has put their historic rivalry aside to lavish ultimate praise on his compatriot. The Barcelona shot-stopper was quick to hail the Bayern icon, acknowledging the immense legacy and unquestionable authority Neuer established during his legendary tenure between the sticks for the national team.

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"He is probably one of the best goalkeepers of all time. He also had a great standing in the national team – and rightly so. Nevertheless, I believe that a certain level of competition pushes the goalkeeper who then plays forward. That's how it was with us," Ter Stegen stated.