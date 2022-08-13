- Kik Pierie gives away bizarre penalty
- US-born defender picked up ball inside box
- He thought whistle had blown for free-kick
WHAT HAPPENED? After receiving the ball from Jong Ajax goalkeeper Sten Kremers, Kik Pierie decides to pick it up and place it back down leading to the referee awarding Roda a penalty.
Kortsluiting bij Kik Pierie; hands en een penalty... 😳#rodjaj pic.twitter.com/q1I1jxZfVx— ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) August 12, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pierie told ESPN after the game that he thought the whistle had blown and that it was a "really stupid" decision he made. Jong Ajax ultimately lost 1-0, with Dylan Vente scoring the winner - that penalty!