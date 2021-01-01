Ajax boss Ten Hag reiterates Brobbey contract desire after Eredivisie exploits

The Lancers' coach wants the club to extend the striker's contract owing to his impressive performances at Johan Cruijff Stadium

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag revealed the club is keen to secure the long-term future of young striker Brian Brobbey.

A product of the Ajax youth system, the 18-year-old's continued stay at Johan Cruijff Stadium has been cast in doubt following a lack of agreement over a contract renewal.

On Thursday, he reminded the Lancers of his worth with a game-changing performance to ensure a 3-1 home win over Willem II Tilburg in the Eredivisie.

A minute after replacing Noussair Mazraoui in the 82nd minute, the teenager scored to take his side 2-1 up before setting up Dusan Tadic for the final goal three minutes to full-time.

''That went very quickly. It is clear that he did very well. He brought exactly the effect you want," Ten Hag told ESPN on Brobbey's super-sub impact in Thursday's league game.

When asked about the situation of the club's rather prolonged contract negotiations with the striker, the manager responded: "You will have to ask [Ajax director of football] Marc [Overmars] about that.

"We really want to keep him. He can sign a nice contract here, a bright future. He showed that today. He is young, eager and has all the qualities. you wish for an Ajax striker."

Thursday's match was Brobbey's fourth senior league appearance for Ajax, the goal his second.

He made his debut in a 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard, scoring on his big day as a second-half substitute.

In fact, the young striker is yet to start in a league match for the Lancers.

He has been linked to a move to a host of top European clubs including AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, owing to his unsettled situation at Johan Cruijff Stadium.

Born to Ghanaian parents in Amsterdam, the 18-year-old has been approached by the Ghana Football Association for a possible switch of international allegiance.

He currently plays for his country of birth at youth level.

The 18-year-old is among a list of dual nationals on the radar of the GFA, some others being Tariq Lamptey of Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.