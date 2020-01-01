Aina stars as Torino secure away victory against Roma

The Nigeria international played a key role as Walter Mazzarri’s men returned to winning ways at Stadio Olimpico

Ola Aina delivered a solid defensive performance as Torino secured a 2-0 away win against Roma in Sunday’s Serie A game.

The Super Eagles star made his 11th league start in the encounter and shone, helping the Bull bounce back from their recent unimpressive displays after a draw with Hellas Verona and a defeat to SPAL.

The 23-year-old wing-back made two tackles, won two aerial contests and had an 85% successful pass rate to ensure his side kept a clean sheet.

Andrea Belotti’s brace handed Walter Mazzarri’s men their seventh league victory this season at Stadio Olimpico.

Aina featured for 89 minutes in his 15th Serie A appearance this term before making way for Diego Laxalt.

The former Chelsea man will hope to maintain his form when ninth-placed Torino slug it out with Genoa on Thursday.