Aigbogun: Nigeria coach takes charge of Danish side Jammerbugt FC

Nigeria's Paul Aigbogun has been appointed as the head coach of Jammerbugt FC.

The Danish second division outfit have confirmed the appointment of the 50-year-old, who was recently handling Glacis United in the Gilbratar League, and also served as the Nigeria U20 tactician as well as the assistant coach for the Super Eagles.

"It has long been a big open question who should be at the helm of Jammerbugt as the new head coach. That question now appears to have been answered," the club said on their official website.

"It will be English Paul Aigbogun who will be at the head of Jammerbugt. He comes to the club between Pandrup and Kaas with a good amount of experience in his backpack.

"Among other things, like his predecessor Nabil Trabelsi, he has also been involved in the Nigerian Football Association."

Jammerbugt owner Klaus-Dieter Muller explained they were getting an experienced coach in Aigbogun.

"Among other things, he has been in charge of Nigeria's U20 national team, and he has also had several other tasks in the association," Muller told the same portal.

"We are getting an extremely experienced coach, and that gives me the faith that we can develop our young players so that we can also move up in the NordicBet League again."

In his playing career, Aigbogun signed for American third division club Northern Nevada Aces in 2002, before moving to the United States with lower league sides Nevada Wonders and San Francisco Seals.

He coached Nigeria league side Enyimba in 2016 and was later named Nigeria U20 coach. He joins Sunday Oliseh on the list of Nigeria coaches with jobs in Europe.

Oliseh, who played for top European clubs including Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, currently handles German club SV 19 Straelen.