AIFF set to evaluate state associations on certain parameters

The federation will allot points to states based on their performance in the past one-two years...

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is set to evaluate the work done by 11 state associations in the past one-to-two years by implementing a points-based system, Goal has learnt.

Making the most of a FIFA-backed project, the AIFF had appointed a State Development Officer (SDO) in 11 states which included the hotbeds of football like West Bengal, Goa and Kerala. The SDOs have been working closely with various state associations in organising various developmental programmes like age-group leagues, women's leagues, baby leagues, coach education workshops at the grassroots level.

"The state development programme is getting over in July. So we are going to study their activities over the past one or one-and-half years. Based on that we will be giving them points," Sunando Dhar, CEO of I-League, told Goal.

A comprehensive report will be filed based on the findings and it will be forwarded to FIFA for further inspection.

The AIFF wants to spread the programme across the length and breadth of the country, but its expansion might be subject to further release of funds from the apex governing body of football in the world.

On May 2, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), Kiren Rijiju emphasized that state and district associations need to work more actively in accordance with the AIFF.

"There are no robust sports bodies at the state level. They are not active. I am candidly accepting this. We need those bodies to be robust. Then only the government can come into the picture. I want to discuss with the AIFF, after the Covid-19 situation is over, and draw a roadmap on how to make the state and district bodies more active," stated the minister.

With the AIFF all set to file a report card for the 11 states, the idea is that it instills a competitive spirit amongst the states which will ultimately benefit Indian football.