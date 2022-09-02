The Jos-born forward leaves the Instanbul-based club after making three appearances in the ongoing season

Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk have terminated the contract of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa.

While announcing the development, the club did not explain why Musa’s contract – which was set to run until June 2023 – was terminated.

"We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our 2021/2022 season," Karagumruk announced on their Twitter handle on Friday.

"We would like to thank Musa for his services to our club and wish him success in his future football career."

The experienced forward had previously featured for CSKA Moscow in Russia, Leicester City in the Premier League, in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, and recently in Turkey.

With CSKA Moscow, a club he joined in 2012, he established himself as one of the most dependable goalscorers in the Russian league. After signing a four-year deal in 2015, he finished the 2015–16 league season as the fifth-highest scorer.

Before he left CSKA Moscow for Leicester City, Musa had scored 54 goals in 168 games. After joining the Foxes in July 2016, the Nigerian made his Premier League debut on August 13 in the club's opening day 2–1 defeat to Hull City.

The former VVV–Venlo star scored his first league goal with the opener in a 3–1 victory over Crystal Palace in October.

Following a struggle in 2017 with Leicester, Musa left the club in January 2018 and rejoined CSKA Moscow on loan for the remainder of the 2017–18 season.

After his second stint with the Russian outfit, Musa left for Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Nassr. He opened his goal account for Al Nassr with a hat-trick as his team defeated Al Quadisiya 3-0 at Riyadh’s King Fahd Stadium.

In 58 appearances, he scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists while helping the team win the 2018-19 Saudi top-flight diadem and the 2019 Saudi Super Cup.

He returned to Nigeria and joined Kano Pillars in 2021 before he made the move to Turkey.

Musa leaves Karagumruk after making 34 appearances. In the ongoing season, the forward was involved as a second-half substitute against Alanyaspor on August 7. He started against Beskitas and Akaragucu on August 21 and 27, respectively.

He was yet to score for Karagumruk, who are 13th on the log.