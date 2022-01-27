Ahmad Ghali: Slovan Liberec sign Nigerian winger from AS Trencin

Czech First League side Slovan Liberec have signed Nigeria youth international Ahmad Ghali from AS Trencin.

The 21-year-old’s move was announced by his former side on social media after he passed his medicals on Wednesday.

“Nigerian winger Ahmad Ghali has joined the team in the Czech Republic top-tier Slovan Liberec,” AS Trencin wrote on Instagram.

“The 21-year-old footballer has played 50 league games in our jersey over three seasons and scored five goals.”

Ghali was handed a two-and-a-half-year contract by Liberec – meaning he will remain at the Stadion u Nisy, Liberec until 2024.

Also, he would be aiming to become a regular under Lubos Kozel in a squad that parades former Cote d’Ivoire U20 star Christ Tiehi.

In a chat with GOAL, the former MFM FC star reveled on his move to the three-time Czech First League champions claiming his target is to score goals that will help his new team.

“First and foremost, I am very glad to have signed a contract with Liberec, it’s a good step for me in my football career,” said Ghali.

“I am so happy and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.

“My target here is to play regularly, score goals and provide assists that will help my team win titles.”

Prior to his move, the fast winger said goodbye to his former teammates and coaches from the Slovakian side.

"I would like to greet everyone at the club AS Trencin and all the fans in this way,” he was quoted by AS Trencin website.

“I spent great years here. It was an honour to start my European career at this club. It gave me a lot. I've learned a lot.

“Thank you for everything and special thanks go to the coaches who worked with me. I wish the club a successful future. Goodbye."

Barring any hiccups, Ghali could make his debut when Liberec square up against Zlin on February 6 in a league outing.

The highly-rated forward was Nigeria's star at the 2019 All Africa Games in Morocco.

There he scored three goals as the Flying Eagles picked up a silver medal as they bowed 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the final played in Rabat.