Aheebwa: Mbarara City defender set to be out after sustaining injury against Wakiso Giants

The centre-back is expected to return after about four weeks to help the team achieve their targets

Uganda Premier League side Mbarara City FC will have to do without the services of defender Jasper Aheebwa who is nursing a knee injury.

The club has confirmed the new development, confirming the player will need a month to return to fitness. The centre-back was injured in the recent win over Wakiso Giants in the top-tier assignment.

"Jasper Aheebwa has undergone a scan to his right knee after getting a knock in our previous league game," the club confirmed on Monday.

"Jasper will now undergo a month of recovery and rehabilitation. He is expected back in early May. Quickest recovery 'Lion'."

In the Friday game at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Tom Masiko scored the opener for the Purple Sharks in the fourth minute before Henry Kitengenyi equalised for the visitors in the 40th minute.

Mbarara City then won a penalty in the 85th minute which was successfully converted by Solomon Okwalinga. They are placed in the 11th position with 17 points from the 16 games played. They have managed four wins, five draws, and seven losses.

Dodi have further scored 14 goals and conceded 21.

Meanwhile, Kyetume FC have appointed Jackson Mayanja as their new coach, effective immediately.

The Mukono-based charges have not been performing well and have gone on to register six straight defeats in the top-tier.

It is for this reason the club opted to demote Alex Isabirye, who had taken over from Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, and gave a chance to Cranes legend Mayanja to help the team get back to winning ways.

Mayanja has initially served the team as the head coach in the Fufa Big League with Allan Kabonge, before being promoted to work as the club's technical director.

He will be aiming at helping the team perform well, having collected just 12 points from 16 UPL matches played in the ongoing campaign.

Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss to 2005 league champions Police FC at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru on Saturday.

Muhamood Hassan scored the Cops' first goal after 11 minutes and ensured the Abdallah Mubiru-led charges led 1-0 at half-time.

After the pause, Ben Ocen converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in favour of the former champions. The third goal came with five minutes to go from Brian Mayanha, who scored from a penalty as well.