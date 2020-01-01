Aheebwa: KCCA FC unveil sixth signing, from Mbarara City

The former champions have continued with their transfer activities after unveiling their sixth signing ahead of new season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have intensified their transfer business after unveiling striker Brian Aheebwa.

Aheebwa, who arrives from Mbarara City, has penned a three-year contract to sign for the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions ahead of the new season.

The club have confirmed the signing of Aheebwa in their official website by stating: “Aheebwa has penned a three-year contract as a KCCA player and it will run from July 2020 till July 2023.

More teams

“The striker scored a total of 12 goals in all competitions last term - eight in the league, three in Uganda Cup, one in the Pilsner Super 8 and bagged a total of 10 assists for his former club Mbarara City last term.”

Speaking to the club's official website after sealing the deal, Aheebwa said: “Joining KCCA was not an easy decision to make given my strong ties in the west but I had to make the hard decision for the wellness of my career.

“I feel delighted I am going to work with the best in the business, best players, best coaches, and best management in the region.”

Aheeswa continued: “I want to be the top scorer of the league, and add value to KCCA by helping the team to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.”

Aheebwa’s rising star at Mbarara City, a side he helped to avoid relegation from the last campaign, saw him earn a first call-up to the Uganda national team ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) which was later called off owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The striker will come in to help coach Mike Mutebi, who has promised to wrestle the league title from Vipers SC, who were awarded the title after the league was ended prematurely owing to Covid-19 and also help the team do well in the Uganda Cup and Confederation Cup next season.

Aheebwa has now promised the club that he will do his best to help them achieve targets they set for the new season.

Article continues below

“I am grateful to God and the club for believing in me and seeking my services,” Aheebwa continued. “To be honest I was so delighted when I got to know that the club was interested in me.

“KCCA is a top club on the continent and it is every player’s dream to play for a club as big as this one and I cannot wait to get started.”

He becomes the sixth signing for Mutebi after Charles Lwanga, Mugume Ashraf, Mazengo Stefano, Iguma Denis, and Bright Anukani.