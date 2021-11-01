Aguero out for over three months following chest discomfort

Barcelona have confirmed Sergio Aguero will be out for at least three months after suffering chest problems.

The Argentine striker was taken to hospital after complaining of dizziness during the first half of his side's 1-1 draw with Alaves on Saturday.

Aguero has undergone medical checks and the club have confirmed he will be out of action for several months.

A statement from the club read: "Sergio Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr.Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and during the next three months the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.

"The Argentine was taken to hospital for cardiological evaluation on Saturday following the Barça v Alavés game in which the Barça striker felt unwell in the first half and was replaced before half time by Philippe Coutinho."

