Aguero insists Argentina players didn't even notice Salt Bae during World Cup final celebrations

Sergio Aguero has insisted that Argentina's World Cup celebrations were not dampened by the presence of Salt Bae, who the squad didn't even notice.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following on from Argentina's historic World Cup win last month, Aguero has opened up on a controversial moment that arose amid the celebratory scenes after the full-time whistle. Celebrity chef 'Salt Bae' was pictured on the pitch in Qatar after Argentina had beaten France and caused plenty of upset with many feeling he ruined the squad's celebrations in an intimate moment. Aguero - who was present for the win - has lifted the lid.

WHAT THEY SAID: Via Stake, the former Manchester City striker explained: "I saw the comments on social media several days later [about Salt Bae]. I didn't even realise then. Not even a few hours later. We were celebrating for something many years in the making for us – we were far too deep into it to notice."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salt Bae was pictured holding the trophy - which became the subject of an investigation - and tried to mingle with players in rather awkward circumstances, but that didn't take away from the overarching storyline as Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup. Aguero - Messi's best friend and former roommate - would've likely been playing at the tournament had he not been forced into retirement due to a heart condition in 2021.

"Sadly, my heart condition forced my early retirement, so I couldn't find a place among the 26," he said: "I did feel part of it, and my team-mates made sure I did so too. Despite not being on the field, I was able to be there for them the way I could – make the locker room climate as positive as possible and give my contribution."

WHAT NEXT? Aguero continues to explore new avenues after football and is a regular streamer on Twitch, while Salt Bae has gone back to life as a restauranteur.