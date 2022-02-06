Aguero: I realized something was bad when they left me in a small room alone

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has opened up on the heart ailment that led to his retirement and the moment he realised the problem was serious.

Aguero was suddenly forced to retire in the fall, just months after making the move to Barcelona on a free transfer.

And, opening up for the first time since having to end his playing career, Aguero explained how he handled such a scary moment in his life.

Aguero's health scare

Aguero was forced to end his playing career prematurely after being diagnosed with a heart issue.

He only ended up making five appearances for the club before a it ruled him out of action indefinitely.

That leave rapidly turned to retirement after Aguero realised the severity of the issue, and he reflected on that decision in his first public comments since announcing his retirement.

"The first 15 days I had a terrible time," Aguero said on Twitch.

"When it happened, I thought it was nothing and that I was going to be fine, but when I arrived in the hospital and they left me in a small room alone with a lot of monitors around me, I realized something was bad. And after two days hospitalized, I started to become nervous."

Aguero went on to say that he had a small surgery when doctors put a microchip in his chest to allow them to permanently monitor his heart rate.

Aguero on Alvarez

Aguero's former club Manchester City recently signed another Argentinian attacker, bringing in Alvarez from River Plate.

City paid a £14 million ($18m) fee to sign Alvarez, who will remain on loan with River Plate until the summer.

"Julian is so good," Aguero said. "I have a good relationship with him. He asked me some things and I told him my experience.

Article continues below

"We'll have to wait to see where he would play, because Pep [Guardiola] doesn't use strikers. To be honest, I don't know where he would fit in the team.

"He's kind of an edgy player, I would leave him to play as a second forward, or maybe a winger."

Further reading