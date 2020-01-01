Aguero draws level with Henry as top overseas goalscorer in Premier League history

The Argentina international scored his 175th goal in England's top flight against Aston Villa on Sunday, equaling the former Gunners great

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero has drawn level with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the leading foreign goalscorer in Premier League history after netting his 175th in the competition.

The Argentina international equaled the Frenchman’s tally in City’s match with Aston Villa on Sunday, scoring City’s third goal in a dominant display at Villa Park.

He smashed a rising shot goal from outside the box past Orjan Nyland in the 28th minute as the Blues ran riot over relegation-threatened Villa.

Henry scored his goals in 258 appearances over two spells for the Gunners, while Aguero was playing his 255th league match for the Manchester side since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

175 - Sergio Agüero has tied Thierry Henry as the fifth-highest scorer in Premier League history with 175 goals; no player from outside of Great Britain has scored more goals in the competition than Agüero. Kun. pic.twitter.com/zJBhdd1H4q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 12, 2020

Aguero is now only two goals behind the Premier League’s fourth all-time top scorer, former Chelsea midfielder and current Blues boss Frank Lampard, and 12 behind Andrew Cole, who once starred for City’s fierce rivals Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has some way to go to overhaul the other two players ahead of him, who both scored more than 200 goals in their time in the league.

Wayne Rooney, another former United man, has 208, while Alan Shearer is top of the charts, banging in 260 in for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Rooney will harbour a desire that he can add to his tally as he is currently a player-coach for Derby County in the Championship, hoping to mastermind a return to the top table.

Aguero is City’s top scorer in all competitions with his totaly of 247 tallying 80 more than his nearest rival Tony Book, who scored his goals in the 1930’s and ‘40’s.

In addition to scoring the most goals for the club, Aguero also scored arguably the most famous.

His goal against QPR deep into injury time in the final game of the 2011-12 season secured the club’s first top-flight title since the 1967-68 campaign.

Since that historic season, Aguero’s goals have inspired City to three more titles, including in each of the last two seasons.

