Aguero announces partnership with Disney and ESPN

Sergio Aguero has revealed he is collaborating with Disney Plus and ESPN.

The former Manchester City and Argentina striker retired from playing football in December last year and has been out of action since then.

But he has a new project in the works, as he prepares to enter a new phase by contributing to the Disney+ and Star+ streaming platforms.

What has Aguero said?

"You already know how I was on the football field and the commitment with which I faced my career, in each of the clubs I played for and in the Argentine national team," Aguero said.

"All of them allowed me to develop, grow and show myself as I am. In this new stage of my life, I wanted to find a place where I can also apply that same formula.

"Joining a company at the level of Disney fits perfectly in that search."

He added: "We think very much alike and all the projects we are seeing for Disney, ESPN, Disney+ and Star+ are exciting.

"We are going to do a lot of things for multiple platforms and even with my dear Kru Esports. I am very excited about this agreement and ready to go."

Why did Aguero retire?

Aguero spent 10 years with Manchester City before leaving the club on a free transfer last summer.

He ended up joining Barcelona. However, his time at Camp Nou was cut short.

Aguero was diagnosed with a heart problem after just a few months and had to call time on his career at the end of 2021, aged 33.

