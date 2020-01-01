Aguerd and Guirassy goals send Rennes to the top of Ligue 1

The Moroccan and Franco-Guinean did the necessary work to ensure the Red and Blacks were back leading the French top-flight

Naif Aguerd and Sehrou Guirassy got their names on the scoresheet as Rennes recorded a 3-0 away win at Saint-Etienne on Saturday which restored their lead on the top of the Ligue 1 table.

The Red and Blacks have had a bright start to the new campaign, going unbeaten after drawing at Lille on the opening day before bagging wins against Montpelier, Nimes Olympique and AS Monaco.

They had relinquished top spot after Lille saw off Nantes 2-0 on Friday. Julian Stephan’s men, however, were not shaken and continued from where they left off with Aguerd giving them the lead in the 33rd minute, heading the ball in from a Benjamin Bourigeaud corner kick.

They maintained that lead going into the break but just two minutes after the restart, Saint-Etienne had the ball in the back of the net through Arnaud Nordin. It was however ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee.

33' : GOOOOOAAAL ! Ouverture du score de Nayef Aguerd, de la tête après un corner ! 🔥#ASSESRFC 0-1 pic.twitter.com/5oieCPbryX — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) September 26, 2020

Rennes grew in confidence as the game wore on and added a second in the 53rd minute via Guirassy, the 24-year-old forward of Guinean descent firing in an overhead kick having latched on to a cross from Romain Del Castillo.

Adrien Hunou got the job done with a lob over Saint-Etienne goalie Jessy Moulin one minute from time.

Aguerd had a strong performance for the 90 minutes he played, winning six of nine total duels, one interception, two tackles and three clearances. He also had 61 touches on the ball and a high passing accuracy of 90%. The Morocco international has now scored twice since joining from Dijon in the summer, netting first in the victory at Nimes.

Guirassy meanwhile had two shots on target, one successful dribble from a sole attempt while also producing 30 touches, 12 accurate passes (67%) and winning seven of 12 total duels before going off for Hunou in the 84th minute. The forward who joined from Amiens, now has three goals for his new employers having also netted in the victory at Nimes.

Rennes will be at Roazhon Park when they face Reims in their next Ligue 1 encounter on November 4.