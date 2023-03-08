Agent Guti! Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to receive shirt from idol and Real Madrid legend

Thomas Hindle
|
Kvaratskhelia napoliGetty Images
K. KvaratskheliaNapoliReal MadridTransfersSerie A

Real Madrid legend Guti has vowed to send Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia one of his shirts in an attempt to recruit the winger for Los Blancos.

  • Kvaratskhelia is Madrid fan
  • 10 goals, 9 assists in Serie A this year
  • Napoli winger linked with Los Blancos

WHAT HAPPENED? Kvaratskhelia recently admitted that Guti was his childhood idol. Napoli's breakout star revealed he bought a white t-shirt and wrote "Guti 14" on the back because Real kits weren't available when he was a child in Georgia.

And in response to hearing the story, Guti pledged to send "Kvaradona" one of his kits - perhaps a sneaky recruitment move in an effort to lure the Madrid-linked player to the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a star, I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send you my shirt," Guti said in an interview with El Chiringuito.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best wingers in Europe this season, scoring 10 times and providing nine assists for Serie A leaders Napoli. Still, he's a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and could be lured to the Santiago Bernabeu.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli-Cremonese Serie AGettyGuti Real Madrid BarcelonaGetty Images20230303_Ancelotti(C)Getty images

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? The Napoli winger is under contract until 2027. Whether the 22-year-old stays in Naples for that long remains to be seen.

