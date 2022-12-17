Agent of Chelsea-linked Moukoko admits striker is not close to renewing contract at Borussia Dortmund

The agent of Youssoufa Moukoko has confirmed that his client is not close to signing a new contract with Borussia Dortmund amid links to Chelsea.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 18-year-old’s current contract is set to expire in the summer but reports had suggested that he was on the verge of signing a new deal. However, Moukoko’s agent, Patrick Williams, has denied these claims while also rejecting the notion that the young forward is demanding a substantial new weekly wage of £115,000 per week.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Sky Sports in Germany: “I can confirm that we are not about to conclude a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

“I can also assure you that the numbers that are circulating are simply not correct and Youssoufa was never offered that much. But we are still in contact with Dortmund and will see what the next few days bring.

“A player like Youssoufa is interesting for every top club in the world. Especially when he is free and has a future in the German national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beyond Chelsea, a number of top sides in Europe are said to be keen on signing the youngster, with Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer even shouting 'Come to Bayern!' at Moukoko during a World Cup press conference. If he doesn't sign a new deal soon, negotiations over a pre-contract agreement can begin in January, six months before he becomes a free agent.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOUKOKO? The teenager's form was enough to take him to the World Cup, where he became Germany's youngest player ever to feature at the tournament, but after disappointment in Qatar he now returns to the Bundesliga with his future up in the air.