Agbo: Deportivo La Coruna sign Nigeria midfielder on loan
Deportivo La Coruna have announced the signing of Uche Agbo on loan from Belgian First Division A club Standard Liege.
The Spanish Segunda outfit also has an option to sign the former Watford striker permanently after satisfactory performances.
The Super Eagles midfielder spent last season on loan with Portuguese club Sporting Braga but found game time difficult to come by, featuring only in five games across all competitions.
On Tuesday, Agbo teamed up with the Blues and Whites in his quest to enjoy more playing time following a successful medical test.
Uche Agbo, nuevo jugador del #Dépor1920 https://t.co/UkRx23yDhX Benvido Uche! pic.twitter.com/hYAMXiUTRq— RC Deportivo (@RCDeportivo) January 21, 2020
Agbo could make his debut for his new club when they take on Albacete in a league game on Sunday.