Agaba, Makama and Wasswa: Onduparaka FC unveil three new faces

The Caterpillars have unveiled three new signings as they get ready for the upcoming season set to kick off on October 17

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) side Onduparaka FC have unveiled three players ahead of the new season.

“The bid to reinforce the team continues with three new additions to the squad in Oscar Agaba, Makama Kenneth and Wasswa Shaban,” the club revealed on their official website.

“Oscar Agaba, a creative midfielder who formerly featured for Synergy FC and KCCA FC, joins us from Masaka FC where he has been treading his marks, 21-year-old striker Makama Kenneth signs from Bukedea Town council while centre back Wasswa Shaban puts pen to paper from our immediate neighbours Paidha Black Angels.”

More teams

The statement continued: “The Trio have agreed to a two-year renewable contract and bring the total number of signings to 13 thus far.”

The signing of the trio comes just a week after they unveiled two new signings midfielder Okot Simon and goalkeeper Ogiramoi Stephen.

Okot, who previously featured for Katwe United and is part of the Acholi Province Team joined the club on a two-year contract while former U-Touch goalkeeper Ogiramoi signed a three-year contract.

Another recent signing at the club is free agent Augustine Opoka, who formerly turned out for Busoga United, but signed a two-year deal with the Caterpillars and became the 10th new player to arrive.

At Busoga United, Opoka did not manage to command a place in the starting line-up regularly with stiff competition coming from Rodgers Omedwa and Ali Kimera.

At his new home, he will have to square it out with Yussuf Wasswa, who was largely trusted last season. Opoka had featured for Spartans FC, Kamwoka, and Kampala University FC.

Coach Vialli Bainomugisha will work with the new players including Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Emmanuel Okech, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa, Kennedy Atibuni, and Jasper Okello.

Meanwhile, the Caterpillars have announced Dan Obote as their chief scout.

The club has maintained their strategy of spreading to other parts of the country will be achieved if they sign talents far away from the West Nile region.

“As Onduparaka Football Club aims to extend its love beyond West Nile to other regions of the country and abroad, we are delighted to welcome and announce [Dan Obote] as the club’s chief scout for Lango and the North Eastern region,” the club announced.

Article continues below

“Obote who holds coaching qualifications in Fufa beginners Level D and Caf C Coaching license is a retired professional Uganda Cranes international who also featured for the U20 [Hippos] and U23 [Kobs].”

During his heyday, Obote had an active career that saw him feature not only for Ugandan clubs but also for regional outfits.

Obote played for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), SC Villa, and Boroboro FC in Uganda. The scout played for Rayon Sports of Rwanda as well as a number of South African clubs that include Vasco Da Gama, FC Cape Town, and Ikapa Sporting.