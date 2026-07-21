After Two Blows in the Transfer Market... Arsenal Target the "Spanish Magician"

Arsenal have renewed their official contact with Athletic Bilbao's Spanish winger Nico Williams, a fresh attempt to strengthen the left side of Mikel Arteta's attack before the summer transfer window closes after stumbling over deals for Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

British specialist website "TeamTalk" reported that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta held direct talks with the 23-year-old Spain international, part of a thorough assessment of a possible move.

The renewed interest comes after the Gunners failed to sign Rogers, who joined Chelsea, and with uncertainty still hanging over the Barcola deal since Manchester United entered the picture with an official bid.

Williams heads into the window with real momentum after his success with Spain at the 2026 World Cup. He created the winning goal in the final against Argentina, a clever header laid off to Ferran Torres.

Injuries limited him to just 20 starts in La Liga last season. Yet he returned at the right time and proved his quality at the highest level.

A new long-term contract at Bilbao handed Williams a release clause worth 77 million pounds (90 million euros), a figure within Arsenal's reach.

Sources confirmed that Berta believes Williams, who has scored 74 goals and provided 37 assists in 199 matches for Bilbao, can deliver the pace and end product Arteta wants.

Liverpool previously tracked the player, but Arsenal lead the race for now, driven by their determination to strengthen the left flank before the window shuts and chase their domestic and continental ambitions.