After missing out on a third World Cup in a row, Italy is dealt another heavy blow

Italy’s cup of bitterness seems far from empty. After missing out on the World Cup for the third time in a row, UEFA has delivered more bad news for the southern European nation: Italy is in danger of losing its status as host of Euro 2032.

Last Tuesday, Italy lost to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final of the World Cup qualifying play-offs (1-1, 4-2 on penalties), meaning the country has now missed out on three World Cups in a row

Following the disappointment in Zenica, the Azzurri appear to have hit another low point, and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, has threatened to strip Italy of the right to host the 2032 European Championship.

Italy and Turkey are the joint hosts of the tournament, but according to Ceferin, the stadiums’ infrastructure must be improved for this to happen.

“The stadiums need to be modernised. Otherwise, the 2032 European Championship cannot be organised in Italy,” said the UEFA president.

Ceferin does not blame the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), but points the finger at another governing body. “Perhaps Italian politicians should ask themselves why Italy has one of the worst football infrastructures in Europe.”

“The biggest problem facing Italian football is the relationship between football governance and politics. If everyone were to abide by the rules, Italy could well become European champions again.”