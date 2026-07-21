Barcelona are set to make contact with the agents of international defender Aymeric Laporte over the coming hours or days, a serious move to bring the Spain star to Catalonia after his outstanding performances at the recent World Cup, which La Roja won.

Catalan newspaper "Sport" revealed that Barcelona's board intend to open direct channels with Laporte's representatives to get a clear picture of his future plans. The club are showing considerable interest in the 32-year-old, a left-footed defender who blends experience with relative youth, and whose price suits their finances.

Preliminary talks have already taken place, according to the paper, during sporting director Deco's time in the United States. Both parties agreed to resume discussions once the World Cup ended, a conversation now on the verge of happening.

Deco watched several of Spain's matches from the stands and came away deeply impressed by Laporte's level, particularly his strong understanding with teammate Pau Cubarsi. Together they formed one of the tournament's finest centre-back partnerships, and their defensive solidity proved decisive in La Roja's title triumph.

Convinced that Laporte has several excellent seasons left to offer, the Catalan club especially value his broad experience, his leadership qualities and his outstanding ability to distribute the ball from the back. Those are ideal traits for Barcelona's style of play.

The economics make it even more appealing. The release clause in Laporte's Athletic Bilbao contract sits at less than 15 million euros, a very reasonable figure given his level and international experience.

Inside the Camp Nou, nobody has forgotten the success of another veteran Basque defender. Inigo Martinez arrived to some doubts before turning into a key player, his solid displays and qualitative presence transforming the defensive line. That experience strengthens the case for a similar deal.

Still, Barcelona's board prefer caution. They plan extensive negotiations with Laporte's agents over the coming days before Deco decides whether to press ahead or leave it as an initial enquiry.

Laporte's name stays firmly on the list of candidates to reinforce Barcelona's defence next season. All eyes now turn to the negotiations ahead.