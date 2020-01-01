Africa's World Cup draw in full: Algeria, Senegal and Morocco learn fates

Forty countries were pitched into 10 groups in Cairo on Tuesday with the continent set to have five representatives on the world stage in Qatar 2022

Fifa has revealed the 10 groups for the 40 countries involved in the second round of the African qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The draw took place at the Nile Ritz-Carlton in Cairo on Tuesday with the winners of each group advancing to the third round where the continent's representatives will be determined in a two-legged play-off.

DRAW DONE ✅



1⃣2⃣0⃣ matches to be played before the next stage of the #WCQ ⚽



Which 🔟 teams will qualify to the knockouts? 🏁#WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RxGmI3YaDG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 21, 2020

Reigning African champions Algeria have been drawn in Group A where they will battle Djibouti, Burkina Faso and Niger while Tunisia join Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea in Group B.

Nigeria are in Group C alongside two West African nations Cape Verde and Liberia, and the Central African Republic.

In Group D, Cameroon battle Ivory Coast with Mozambique and Malawi also in the running for a place in the World Cup. Group E rekindles East African rivalry between Uganda and Kenya while Mali and Rwanda complete the setting.

Group F has Egypt, Gabon, Libya and Angola vying for the single spot for qualification while Ghana, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia and South Africa make up Group G.

Article continues below

Group H houses Senegal, Togo, Congo and Namibia while Morocco will be aiming to advance past Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in Group I.

Tanzania have Benin, Madagascar and DR Congo to compete with in Group I as they all hope to make their debut outing in the global showpiece.

The second qualifying round is scheduled to start in March and run through until October 2021.