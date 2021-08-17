African Nations Cup draw: Who are the favourites?

The African Football HQ team assess the main Afcon contenders ahead of Tuesday’s draw

Africa’s top nations will learn their Africa Cup of Nations group stage opponents on Tuesday in the Confederation of African Football’s draw for the continent’s biennial showpiece.

Ahead of the event, the African Football HQ team assess the heavyweights’ chances before the draw, run the rule over some of the dark horses, and consider the chances of the minnows…could any of them spring a surprise?

Since the 2019 tournament, Caf introduced an expanded Nations Cup tournament, increasing the number of teams competing in the continental competition from 16 to 24.

The decision has had mixed reviews, and this was one of the key talking points in our Afcon preview episode of the AFHQ podcast.

On one hand, the expanded field takes some of the drama out of the Nations Cup group stage, with the continent’s domestic giants unlikely to fall at the first hurdle.

However, the addition of new teams allows some of the continent’s lesser lights to get their chance in the sun, and none of the new boys at the 2019 event embarrassed themselves.

Look at debutants Madagascar, for example, who defeated Nigeria en route to reaching the knockout stages.

Could some of the debutants at next year’s event—the likes of Gambia or Comoros—find themselves as the giant killers at the 2022 tournament?

Fallen giants Ethiopia and Sudan will also be interesting prospects in Pot 4 as they make their long-awaited return to the Nations Cup.

Among the heavyweights preparing for Tuesday’s draw, Egypt, Ghana and the Ivory Coast are at the biggest disadvantage after being put in Pot 2.

They’ll be surely hoping to avoid the likes of reigning champions Algeria, Senegal and Nigeria from Pot 1, although neutrals would surely relish the prospect of First Round meetings between Egypt and Les Fennecs or Ghana and the Super Eagles!

On paper, the weakest teams in Pot 1 appear to be Tunisia and Cameroon, who appear to be flattered by their spot among the seeds—a result of them being hosts for next year’s tournament.

Despite home advantage—and their immense Afcon pedigree—the Indomitable Lions’ underwhelming performance at the 2019 tournament, and their struggles during the qualification campaign (they were included despite being hosts) give the Central Africans an air of vulnerability heading into Tuesday’s draw.