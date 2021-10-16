African fans proudly hail Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the best player in the world

Taiye Taiwo
Oct 16, 2021 19:18 UTC +00:00
Getty/Goal

The Egypt star became one of the highest scoring players in the Premier League on Saturday

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has got football enthusiasts talking on social media after he joined Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history.

Salah scored his 104th goal in the English top-flight on Saturday as Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 at Vicarage Road.

Article continues below

He scored the fourth goal after assisting Sadio Mane for the opening goal in the first half. 

Editors' Picks

Here's how social media reacted:

Salah's impact and his feat has drawn commendations from fans across the conti nent. 