African coaches and players react after abolition of away goals rule

There are divided opinions on whether Caf should follow suit and abolish the rule from their major competitions

On Thursday, June 24, Uefa announced the abolishment of the away goal rule in their competitions from the 2021/22 season onward.

It brought to an end a rule that has been used in European competitions since the 1965-66 season when it was used in the Cup Winners' Cup.

Those who were against it argued that the rule was restrictive to those playing at home, especially in the first leg of knockout ties, and that scoring goals away from home almost counted for double.

What do African coaches feel over the abolition of the rule in Africa?

"It is the way forward, I don't think it has any benefit in football," Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"This will encourage teams to attack more regardless of the venue. It is the fairest way to ensure deserving teams make it to the next level of the competition they are taking part in.

"I hope Caf follows suit and abolishes the rule as well. We want to enjoy football, not to feel limited."

Former AFC Leopards and Swaziland coach Pieter De Jong also welcomed the abolishment of the rule.

"I find the new changes good since teams are playing home and away," the tactician told Goal.

"The rule worked in favour of teams that were relying on counter-attacks. We will now see better attacking football from teams since the more you score, the better your chance of making it to the next level of the competition.

"The changes will be good for offensive football, and good for the fans as well.

"I challenge Africa to follow suit and abolish the [away goal] rule as well."

However, former Kenya and Uganda coach Bobby Williamson thinks otherwise.

"The changes will encourage clubs to defend even more away from home, even more than they are doing now. What idiot proposed this?" Williamson posed the question to Goal.

"Away goals were to encourage teams to attack and get a goal away from home. Now that they have scrapped it, it will lead to boring games.

"That the changes will make teams attack more? Seriously? Totally wrong! The away goal rule was meant to encourage the teams not to defend for 90 minutes."

What are African players saying?

"I have no problem with the decision that Caf may come with," Kenneth Muguna, who plays for Kenya and Gor Mahia, told Goal on Friday.

"If they do away with it or retain it is okay with me, honestly, I don't think it will have much impact."

Article continues below

Former Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata welcomes the idea as he believes the games will be more open.

"There will not be that fear of getting an advantage when your team has conceded at home," he told Goal.

"Matches will be open and players will attack more."