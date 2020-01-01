African billionaire Aliko Dangote plans Arsenal takeover in 2021

The Nigerian businessman is a fan of the Gunners and he has not hidden his intention to buy the club in future

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote said he will plan to buy Arsenal in 2021 after the completion of multi-billion dollar projects.

The 62-year-old is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, Dangote Group which deals with products like cement, sugar, salt, flour and steel, among others.

Dangote is currently building what will be the largest single-train refinery in the world in Lekki, Lagos State - the Dangote refinery, with production scheduled to start later in the year.

Stan Kroenke holds the majority of shares at Arsenal. The Nigerian businessman said he will be considering to buy the club when he is ready.

"It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that's what I really want to concentrate on," Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

Article continues below

"I'm trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

"I'm not buying Arsenal right now, I'm buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I'm trying to take the company to the next level."

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 28 points after 22 games - four points adrift of a European spot.