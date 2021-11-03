Spurs close to agreeing Kessie deal after Conte’s arrival

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a £165,000-a-week deal with AC midfielder Franck Kessie.

The Sun reports that Spurs are in negotiations with Kessie's agent George Atangana with an £8.5million-a-year deal on the table, following the arrival of Italian manager Antonio Conte on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international is in the final months of his contract at the San Siro Stadium and he could leave the club as a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Elneny finds agreement with Galatasaray

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has found an agreement in principle with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

According to Sporx, the transfer could take place in January with Fatih Terim's side planning to hold discussions with Arsenal in the next transfer window.

Elneny has seen only 44 minutes of action in a Premier League game this season.

Inter planning Eriksen-Onana swap deal

Inter Milan are looking at the possibility of using Cristian Eriksen in a part-exchange deal to lure Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to Italy, according to Tuttosport.

Eriksen's future is in question in Italy due to having a defibrillator under his skin after he suffered a cardiac arrest in Euro 2020, but the Eredivisie does not have such rules.

Onana, meanwhile, has been a transfer target for the Nerazzurri with his contract at Ajax set to expire at the end of June 2022.

Man Utd missed out on move for Gueye

Manchester United missed the chance of signing Idrissa Gueye in the last transfer window because of their inability to offload some midfielders, reports Metro.

The Red Devils were desperately in search for a specialist defensive midfielder last summer, with Gueye and West Ham United's Declan Rice in their shortlist.

Unfortunately, they could not offload any of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard to create room for a new signing in the midfield.

Article continues below

Rangers to strike deal with Nigeria ahead of Afcon

Rangers are hoping to strike a deal with Nigeria for Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey to report late for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, reports Daily Record .

The Premiership champions are looking to have the trio available for the Old Firm derby against Celtic on January 2, seven days before the Afcon tournament starts.

The three players were invited for Nigeria's games against the Central African Republic this month and they are key players in Steven Gerrard's squad.