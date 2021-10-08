African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Romanian club turn down coach Yaya Toure

Romanian club turn down coach Yaya Toure

Romanian top-flight club Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe have rejected the chance of making former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure their new manager.

The Sun reports that Toure offered himself for the coaching job but Sepsi are said to be keen on signing an experienced manager.

The African legend is currently assistant manager at Russian Akhmat Grozny and he recently offered himself to help Barcelona amid their poor run of results.

Sadiq on Spurs radar as Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the progress of Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq in the Spanish second division, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old is the leading scorer in the league with six goals after eight matches and his brilliance has powered Almeria to the top of the table.

Sadiq is reported to have a release clause of about €60 million but Almeria will be interested in selling him for €30m.

Inter Milan sign Cameroon's Nchout

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Indomitable Lionesses forward Ajara Nchout on a short-term deal that runs till June 2022.

The Cameroon star who played for Atletico Madrid Femenino earlier this season, will hope to rediscover her goalscoring form in Rita Guarino's side.

Nkoulou joins Watford for free

Nicolas Nkoulou has joined Premier League club Watford as a free agent until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since he left Torino at the end of last campaign.

Nkunku attracting interest from European giants

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs following RB Leizpig star Christopher Nkunku following his fine start to the season, reports Foot Mercato.

The Congolese descent has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this campaign, including four goals in two Champions League games.

The 23-year-old moved to Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and he has been tipped to receive offers next summer with his current deal expected to run out in 2024.

Aurier joins Villarreal as a free agent

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal on a free transfer for the remainder of the season.

The move was announced on Monday and it reunites Aurier with Unai Emery who he worked under at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-17 season.

Man Utd step up Kessie pursuit

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who is yet to extend his contract with the Serie A club.

According to reports via Daily Mail, the Red Devils consider the 24-year-old as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at San Siro Stadium with Milan yet to agree to the midfielder's demand of €8 million salary per year.