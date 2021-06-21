African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Leicester City set to complete Daka signing

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Leicester City set to complete Daka signing

Leicester City are set to complete the permanent signing of RB Salzburg goal machine Patson Daka, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Salzburg are reported to have verbally agreed a deal from the FA Cup champions which will see the Zambia international pen a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Daka enjoyed an outstanding 2020-21 season in the Austrian Bundesliga with his tally of 27 goals in 28 matches as he clinched his fifth league crown in a row.

Besiktas targeting Diouf move

Besiktas are planning to make a move for Hatayspor talisman Mame Diouf after his impressive goalscoring run in his debut Super Lig campaign.

According to Fanatik, the Black Eagles consider Diouf, 33, as a replacement for departed duo Vincent Aboubakar and Cenk Tosun.

The Senegal international had his best goalscoring record in a league season with 19 goals in 38 games in the 2020-21.

KP Boateng linked with Hertha Berlin return

Monza forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is at the top of Hertha Berlin transfer wishlist, according to Bild.

The Bundesliga club are interested in bringing the ex-Ghana international back to the Olympiastadion, 14 years after his exit.

Although he has an option to extend his stay in Italy, Boateng's future at Monza is unclear after their failed Serie A promotion bid.

The 34-year-old scored five goals in 25 games as the White and Reds finished third in the second division table but they were knocked out in the play-offs semi-final by Cittadella.

Chelsea to add Loftus-Cheek to Hakimi offer

Chelsea are willing to add Ruben Loftus-Cheek to their offer to sign Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Blues are keen on signing the Morocco international who played a crucial role in Inter's Serie A triumph with a contribution of seven goals and eight assists.

Goal understands that Chelsea are also ready to include Marcos Alonso and Davide Zappacosta in an effort to reach an agreement with the Nerazzurri.

Elsewhere, Foot Mercato claims PSG are preparing to table an improved bid of around £60 million to sign Hakimi.

Eintracht Frankfurt & Spartak Moscow submit offers for Sadiq

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has become a subject of transfer interest after his impressive debut season in the Spanish second division.

AS reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have submitted an offer around €18 million for the Nigerian forward while Spartak Moscow already have €16 million on the table.

Almeria, however, are said to be demanding at least €30 million for Sadiq who scored 20 goals in 40 league appearances last season.

Chelsea offer Alonso plus £51.5m for Hakimi

Chelsea have stepped up their pursuit for Achraf Hakimi by offering Inter Milan £51.5 million plus Marcos Alonso, according to La Republicca .

The Blues are keen on signing the Morocco full-back who contributed seven goals and eight assists in the Nerazzurri's successful Serie A campaign.

Chelsea, however, still face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Dutch club PSV, who have just joined the race.

Spurs want Lamptey to replace Aurier

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move for Brighton & Hove Albion wing-back Tariq Lamptey to replace Serge Aurier, Sky Sports reports.

The Ivory Coast captain is set to leave North London this summer after announcing that he won't be signing a new contract at the club.

Consequently, Spurs have shown interest in Lamptey even though the player of Ghanaian descent has not played a game since December.

The 20-year-old committed his long-term future to Brighton this year with a deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

Elneny waiting on Arsenal contract talks

Mohamed Elneny is waiting on Arsenal to resume talks over his contract extension at the club.

Football London claims the Gunners opened negotiations with the Egypt midfielder in April but no conclusion has been made.

Elneny has been at the Emirates Stadium since 2016 and he has just a year left on his contract.

Anderlecht reject Arsenal's bid for Sambi Lokonga

Anderlecht have rejected a bid of about £13.5 million for Congolese descent Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Daily Mail .

The Belgian club is said to be demanding an offer close to £18m for the 21-year-old, who scored three goals in 33 First Division A games last season.

Despite the offer being turned down, Arsenal are still in negotiations for Sambi Lokonga, who they believe with provide competition for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Odubajo on QPR's radar

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers.

TalkSport reports that Mark Warburton is interested in reuniting with the Anglo-Nigerian he worked with at Brentford some years ago.

Odubajo was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship and he is currently a free agent.