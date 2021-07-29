African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Hellas Verona and Anderlecht battle for Bayern Munich's Zirkzee

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Verona & Anderlecht battle for Zirkzee

Anderlecht have joined Hellas Verona in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee.

According to Fussball Transfers, Verona indicated interest to sign the Nigerian descent with the proposal of an initial loan and the option to make the move permanent.

However, Anderlecht are ready to battle for his signing as they see Zirkzee as the option to fill Lukas Nmecha's void in their frontline following his switch to Wolfsburg.

The 20-year-old spent the second-half of last season on loan at Parma where he played four Serie A matches but he could not save them from relegation.

Ligue 1 duo could have signed Dia

Either Lyon or Nice could have signed Villarreal striker Boulaye Dia before he left Reims this month.

According to his agent Frederic Guerra, the Ligue 1 clubs were interested in the Senegal international but Villarreal moved fast to complete the €15 million deal and handed him a five-year contract.

"I first proposed him to OL, that's normal. Without success. Galtier wanted him, but as his formalization in Nice was delayed, Villarreal were quicker to engage him at 15 million. This is business,” Guerra was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato.

Ziyech remains Milan priority

Chelsea playmaker Hakim Ziyech remains AC Milan's top transfer target this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri are hoping to get a deal over the line for the Morocco international who they consider as the best replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu after his switch to city rivals Inter.

AC Milan seem to have struck a good relationship with the Blues after they signed two players from Thomas Tuchel’s team this summer – Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori.

Bordeaux close in on Ghana's Mensah

Bordeaux are close to reaching an agreement with RB Salzburg for the capture of Ghana left-back Gideon Mensah, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The deal is said to be an initial loan which comes with the option to buy.

Mensah spent last season on loan at Vitoria de Guimaraes and he could become Gerard Lopez's first signing of the summer.

Bailly to seek clarity over Man Utd future

Eric Bailly is expected to meet with the management of Manchester United over his future at the club after they reached a deal with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane.

According to ESPN , the Ivory Coast defender will seek clarification after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where he is currently playing for the Elephants.

Bailly has been at Old Trafford since 2016, and he recently extended his contract until 2024 with the option of another year.

Niang accepts Venezia offer

Rennes striker Mbaye Niang has reached an agreement with Serie A new boys Venezia, according to Sky Italia .

Both clubs had their agreement with the 26-year-old set to complete an initial loan move which comes with a purchase option.

Niang reportedly attracted interest from Anderlecht and Celtic as well, but he is now set for a return to Italy where he previously played for Torino and AC Milan

Hearts submit offer for Baningime

Scottish Premiership club Hearts are interested in signing Everton midfielder Beni Baningime.

According to Liverpool Echo , Hearts have submitted an offer for the DR Congo-born star who spent the second half of last season on loan at Derby County.

Baningime, who is in the final year of his contract with the Toffees, looks set for a new adventure elsewhere after he was disappointingly dropped from Rafael Benitez's side in the pre-season trip to Florida.

Milan raise Kessie contract extension offer

AC Milan are prepared to give Franck Kessie a salary of €6 million per year in an attempt to keep him at the club beyond 2022, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport .

The Rossoneri are expected to meet the Ivory Coast international's representatives during the week and the new offer could be for two years with another term of agreement to be discussed in a year.

Kessie is currently on a €2.2m-per-year contract at the San Siro Stadium which expires in June 2022, and he is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool.

PSG meet with Koulibaly’s agent

Paris Saint-Germain have held a meeting with Kalidou Koulibaly's agent Fali Ramadani as they aim to lure him to Parc des Princes.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport , the meeting had PSG director Leonardo in attendance but Napoli are yet to receive any official bid for the Seneal captain.

Koulibaly moved to Naples in a €7 million deal from Genk in 2014.

Besiktas reach agreement with Ghezzal

Leicester City’s Rachid Ghezzal has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the option of an additional year with Besiktas.

A Spor reports that the Turkish Super Lig champions are keen on keeping the Algeria international after his impressive loan spell last season, and they offered him an annual salary of €2.2 million with Champions League bonus.

Despite the agreement with the player, Besiktas are still locked in talks with the Foxes and his transfer fee is expected to be around €3.5m.

Article continues below

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca .

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.