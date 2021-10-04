African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: European giants tracking RB Leipzig's Nkunku

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Nkunku attracting interest from European giants

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs following RB Leizpig star Christopher Nkunku following his fine start to the season, reports Foot Mercato.

The Congolese descent has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this campaign, including four goals in two Champions League games.

The 23-year-old moved to Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and he has been tipped to receive offers next summer with his current deal expected to run out in 2024.

Aurier joins Villarreal as a free agent

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Serge Aurier has joined Villarreal on a free transfer for the remainder of the season.

The move was announced on Monday and it reunites Aurier with Unai Emery who he worked under at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2016-17 season.

Man Utd step up Kessie pursuit

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie who is yet to extend his contract with the Serie A club.

According to reports via Daily Mail, the Red Devils consider the 24-year-old as a replacement for Paul Pogba.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract at San Siro Stadium with Milan yet to agree to the midfielder's demand of €8 million salary per year.

Yaya Toure offers himself to Barca

African legend Yay Toure has declared his availability for Barcelona as they continue to struggle for form in all competitions this season.

Ronald Koeman's side have registered just a win in their last six games and they ninth in La Liga table with 12 points after seven games.

West Ham chasing Clermont striker Bayo

West Ham United are still pushing for the signing of Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo, reports the Sun .

The 23-year-old has two years left in his contract and Clermont are demanding £10 million after they rejected Bordeaux's £7m offer during the summer transfer window.

The Guinea international fired Pascal Gastien's side to Ligue 1 last season with 22 goals and he has continued his scoring form with four strikes to his name so far this campaign.