African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea join race to sign Hakimi

Chelsea join race to sign Hakimi after Inter Milan turned down €60 million from PSG

Premier League side Chelsea have joined in the race to sign Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan according to reports in Italy.

The wing-back delivered spectacular performances in the 2020-21 season to help Inter win the Serie A title. Subsequently, he has been linked with a move away from the club, with Paris Saint-Germain believed to be in front in the race to secure his signature.

Talks between PSG and Inter have reportedly broken down recently after the Italian side rejected €60 million for the defender, which have opened the door for Chelsea to negotiate.

AC Milan interested in Boubacar Kamara

Serie A side AC Milan have made Boubacar Kamara a priority signing in the summer, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kamara has been with Marseille since he was five years old and in the 2020-21 campaign, he made 21 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The defensive midfielder has one year left on his current contract and has been linked away from Orange Velodrome.

Zaha tells Crystal Palace he wants to leave before pre-season

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave the club before the start of pre-season, according to the Times, per BBC.

The Ivory Coast international has been delivering consistent performances for the Eagles since joining the club and has been courted by several clubs in the past, but Palace have managed to keep him at Selhurst Park Stadium.

However, with the departure of manager Roy Hodgson from the club, it is believed the forward will leave the side and has now given the time he would like to leave the Eagles.

Chelsea open to Ziyech sale

Premier League side Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech in the summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Morocco international has struggled to establish himself with the Champions League winners since his arrival from Ajax last summer.

The forward made 39 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign and since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel, he has found his playing time limited, starting only 15 Premier League games.

Serie A sides Napoli and AC Milan are interested in signing the fleet-footed winger if he is available for sale.

Villarreal join race to sign Harit

Spanish side Villarreal have indicated their interest to sign Schalke 04 midfielder Amine Harit in the summer, according to Sky Sport Italia.

The Morocco international has three years left on his current contract but could be sold to generate revenue for the German club.

Besides Villarreal, a number of clubs from France and Spain are also eyeing the 23-year-old, who has been with Schalke since 2017.

