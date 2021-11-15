African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Barcelona monitoring Ziyech’s situation at Chelsea

Emenalo confident of landing top role at Newcastle

Former Nigeria defender Michael Emenalo is confident of becoming the director of football at Newcastle United, according to the Sun.

The Magpies are in search of a new director to work directly above new coach Eddie Howe after a £300million Saudi-led takeover.

Emenalo is not new to the Premier League having previously worked at Chelsea as technical director for six years before he moved to Monaco in 2017 for a similar job where he spent two years.

Barca monitoring Ziyech’s situation

Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech is among the three Chelsea players Barcelona are monitoring for a potential move.

AS claims that the Spanish giants are exploring the possibility of permanent or loan moves for Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Ziyech as Xavi looks to reinforce his team.

The 28-year-old who moved to Stamford Bridge in July 2020, has struggled for playing time under Thomas Tuchel and he is also said to be attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Napoli to make Zambo Anguissa’s loan permanent

Napoli are working to make Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's loan from Fulham a permanent deal in January, according to Calciomercato.

The Cameroon star has established himself as a key force in Luciano Spalletti’s team this term, with a total of 14 appearances under his belt since his temporary signing in August.

His performances have helped Napoli stay at the top of the Serie A table and their Uefa Europa League group.

Real Madrid preparing January bid for Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a target for Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

Fichajes reports that Carlo Ancelotti wants the Nigeria midfielder as a direct replacement for Casemiro who has struggled for form so far this season.

Ndidi has been at Leicester since 2017 and he is reportedly valued at around €60 million, with three years left on his contract.

Mahrez ready to consider Man City exit

Riyad Mahrez could seek a move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Algeria captain is unhappy having dropped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's team despite his fine return in front of goal.

This season, the 2016 African Footballer of the Year has already contributed eight goals and two assists in 15 matches across all competitions.

Kessie rejects new contract offer at Milan

AC Milan have suffered a fresh blow in their attempt to tie down combative midfielder Franck Kessie to a long-term deal, claims Gianluca Di Marzio via Football Italia.

The Ivory Coast international is said to be demanding a salary of at least €9 million per season after the Rossoneri raised their latest offer to €6.5m plus bonuses.

The 24-year-old is already in the final year of his contract at Milan and Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are believed to be interested in his services.

Barca eye Bakambu as Aguero replacement

Barcelona are targeting a move for former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu as a short-term replacement for Sergio Aguero in January, according to AS.

Due to the ongoing financial issues at Camp Nou, Barca consider the DR Congo international as a viable option who would come as a free transfer.

Bakambu, who has been in the Chinese Super League club with Beijing Guoan since 2018, will be out of contract on January 1.