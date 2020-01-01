African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford close in on Troost-Ekong move

West Brom give up on Slimani chase

West Bromwich Albion have abandoned their pursuit of Leicester City striker Islam Slimani, reports Sky Sports.

The Baggies were said to have held talks to sign the Algeria international but they have now turned their attention to other targets.

Slimani who spent last season on loan at Monaco has entered the final year of his contract at Leicester City.

Balde set for Serie A return

Monaco forward Keita Balde is set to return to the Serie A to join Sampdoria on a season-long loan.

According to Football Italia, Claudio Ranieri's side will pay €1 million for the temporary deal and they have the option to buy the Senegal international in June 2021 for a further €12m.

Watford close in on Troost-Ekong move

Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong is on the verge of joining Championship club Watford.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Tutto Udinese claim the 27-year-old sent his farewell to his teammates with a dinner in a famous restaurant in Udine on Saturday evening.

The Nigeria international moved to Italy in 2018 from Bursaspor and he played 65 Serie A games in the last two campaigns.

Sevilla reject Man City’s bid for Kounde

Manchester City have had a €55 million bid for Beninese descent player Jules Kounde rejected by La Liga club Sevilla, according to Marca.

Pep Guardiola's side is in search of a centre-back and Kounde popped up on their radar after his fine debut season in the Spanish top-flight last season.

Sevilla want the Premier League club to pay the 21-year-old’s €90 million release clause instead, with the club director of football Monchi unwilling to sell.