African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Valencia target Wague close to Barcelona exit

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Slimani asks for Monaco exit

Islam Slimani asked Monaco to cut his loan short as he looks for a new club before the January transfer window deadline on Friday, Sky Sports has reported.

Slimani has played just 30 minutes of football since the arrival of Roberto Moreno at the helm, and he is attracting interests from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Aston Villa.

The Algerian forward has contributed seven goals and seven assists in 13 Ligue 1 matches this season but there is no clause in his contract with the Monaco that allows him to leave before the end of the season.

Fiorentina match €15m deal for Amrabat

Fiorentina are keen on signing on-loan Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on a permanent deal this month.

Football Italia claims that the Purple Ones have matched Napoli's offer of €15 million plus bonuses for the Morocco international and a meeting is scheduled between the club's director of sport and Amrabat's agent.

The 23-year-old moved to Italy on a season-long loan from Club Brugge in the summer and has featured in 19 Serie A matches so far.

Wague close to Barcelona exit

Moussa Wague is close to leaving Barcelona with Valencia keen on a permanent move for the Senegalese full-back.

According to AS, Wague might be included in a makeweight to complete Rodrigo's switch to the Camp Nou.

The 21-year-old who has made just a single appearance in La Liga this season, missed Barcelona's training session on Tuesday as they stayed indoors to perform 'specific work' interpreted as contract negotiations.

Opoku to join Amiens

Udinese defender Nicholas Opoku is set to complete a loan move to Amiens until the end of the season, Goal understands.

The Ligue 1 side will also have the option to sign the Ghana international permanently in the summer for €4 million.