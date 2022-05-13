African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Southampton's Salisu on Barcelona's radar

Barca have Salisu on summer shortlist

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is, according to Mundo Deportivo, one of the centre-halves on Barcelona’s summer shopping list.

The Liga giants are eager to bring in reinforcements at the back and may make a move for a 23-year-old Ghanaian at St Mary’s.

Koulibaly on Chelsea's list

Kalidou Koulibaly is on Chelsea's list as the club looks to add defensive reinforcements this summer.

According to Calciomercato, the Napoli defender is seen as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who will depart this summer on free transfers.

It will take a "super offer" for Napoli to let Koulibaly go, though, as Chelsea may need to look elsewhere.

Man Utd & Newcastle vying for Osimhen

Manchester United and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calciomercato.

Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old this summer, with the Partenopei having accepted that the Premier League is his most likely next destination.

Napoli won't let Osimhen leave for a cut-price fee, however, as they seek to get at least €100 million (£85m/$106m) for a prized asset.

Bayern Munich sign Mazraoui from Ajax

Bayern Munich have sealed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

Kicker claims the German giants have struck a deal with the full-back, who will join in a free transfer this summer, signing a contract that runs until 2026.

Two European giants want Nigeria prodigy Amos

Nigeria youth international Prince Amos is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Ajax, GOAL reports.

The 16-year-old winger - who plays for Ibadan-based side Tripple 44 Academy - boasts of lightning pace, good dribbling skills and precision in front of goal and could be offered a huge step up in his footballing career from Nigeria to either of the two European giants.

"It is true that our boy could join either Ajax or Bayern Munich before September, however, we will be careful before deciding on his destination," his representative Jimoh Olayemi told GOAL.

"Amos travelled to Belgium last month to train with a top-flight side and at the moment we are putting hands on deck to ensure he moves to a good club in Europe where he would continue his development in the beautiful game.