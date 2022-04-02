African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Newcastle, West Ham & Southampton want Awoniyi

Premier League trio want Awoniyi

Premier League trio Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton are interested in signing former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin, GOAL understands.

The 24-year-old has scored 16 goals in 35 games for the German club this season since making his loan move from Anfield permanent last summer.

The Nigeria international joined Liverpool as an 18-year-old in 2015 but left without making a senior appearance as he was unable to secure a UK work permit.

Salah ready to ‘do everything’ for Barcelona switch

Mohamed Salah continues to edge towards the final year of his contract at Liverpool and Spanish publication Sport claims that the Egyptian forward is ready to “do everything” in order to join Barcelona.

The Liga giants have been long-standing suitors of a Premier League superstar and hope a deal can be done in the summer transfer window as those at Anfield are forced to consider cashing in.

City close in on Ghanaian starlet

Manchester City have won the race Ghanaian teenager Henry Oware from Ghanaian side West Africa Football Academy, reports the Mail.

City have beaten Barcelona, Arsenal, Salzburg and Lille to the 18-year-old's signature, with the fee believed to be in the region of €1million (£840,000/$1.1m).

Oware is then expected to join City’s sister club Troyes in Ligue 1 on loan because he would not yet be eligible for a work permit in the UK.

Koulibaly in line for new Napoli contract

Kalidou Koulibaly is in line for a new contract at Napoli - according to Calciomercato.

The 30-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023 but the Italian giants want to tie him down for at least another three years.

Napoli are prepared to raise Koulibaly's annual wages to €5 million and hope that the move will ward off potential suitors in the summer transfer window.



Barca have 'closed two signings' amid Christensen & Kessie links

Barcelona have "closed two signings" amid transfer links with Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie, according to Joan Laporta, who has also revealed that he hopes a swap deal for on-loan Wolves winger Adama Traore can be arranged.

Christensen is fast approaching the final few months of his contract at Chelsea, who are not currently in a position to offer him fresh terms after seeing the assets of club owner Roman Abramovich frozen amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

AC Milan midfielder Kessie is also set to become a free agent this summer, and Barca president Laporta has now hinted that they have already tied up deals for both players.



Newcastle chase Sarr

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are keen on signing Watford's Ismaila Sarr this summer and it's believed he's valued at £35m.

It's understood Liverpool also sent scouts to watch the winger who will reportedly leave the London club even if they manage to avoid relegation.